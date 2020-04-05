0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,198.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002506 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

