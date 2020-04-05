0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. 0x has a market capitalization of $101.22 million and $12.31 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, FCoin, GOPAX and DDEX. During the last week, 0x has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, Poloniex, DigiFinex, FCoin, Upbit, AirSwap, Coinone, Ethfinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Huobi, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Tokenomy, BitMart, Crex24, Livecoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, IDEX, BitBay, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Liqui, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Iquant, Koinex, Bithumb, WazirX, Bitbns, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

