0xBitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $710,373.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $495,425.94 and approximately $710,373.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04720226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009674 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

