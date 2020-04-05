0xcert Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,031.36 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $471,031.36 and approximately $62,940.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.04425324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.