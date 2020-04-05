0xcert (ZXC) Trading 55.7% Higher Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $442,460.96 and $64,645.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.93 or 0.04635340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037098 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009590 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.