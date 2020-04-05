$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

