$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of APA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.70. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

