$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

