$100.75 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $100.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the highest is $103.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $120.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $420.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $425.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $430.75 million, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LXFR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

