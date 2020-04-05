$100.80 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $100.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.90 million to $112.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $114.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $586.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.70 million to $603.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $632.63 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.32 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duluth by 6,865.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.