1,018,692 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,018,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,083,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Packaging Corp Of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

