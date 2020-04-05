$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $106.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $109.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $89.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $447.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.40 million to $460.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.61 million, with estimates ranging from $490.70 million to $514.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of POWI opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

