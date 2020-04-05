$113.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $113.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Mimecast reported sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $426.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.13 million to $428.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.82 million, with estimates ranging from $494.79 million to $519.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -278.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

