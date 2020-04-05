11,905,781 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,905,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,009,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of Vereit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Vereit by 183.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,584 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vereit by 4.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE VER opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.