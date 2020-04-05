$12.33 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $12.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $22.10 million. Xencor posted sales of $111.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $64.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $117.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.15 million, with estimates ranging from $9.64 million to $178.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

XNCR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.