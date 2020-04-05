$127.39 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $127.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.23 million and the highest is $135.55 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $536.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.15 million to $553.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $569.36 million, with estimates ranging from $548.34 million to $590.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

