$146.13 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $146.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.37 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $138.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $606.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.45 million to $609.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $656.80 million, with estimates ranging from $643.90 million to $673.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $318,559.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

