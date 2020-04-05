1,482,213 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,482,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,318,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.