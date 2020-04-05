1,621,966 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,170,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Equity Lifestyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

