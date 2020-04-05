$182.23 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $182.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.05 million and the highest is $188.50 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $102.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $733.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.57 million to $758.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $692.01 million to $783.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.31 million and a P/E ratio of -36.60. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

