1,883,613 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,883,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

