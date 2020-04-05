1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Reaches $17.25 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007232 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $34,214.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00499139 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,858,908 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

