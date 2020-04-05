$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

