$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Crown also reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

