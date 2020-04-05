2,110,000 Shares in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 29.72% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000.

FLBR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

