$250.03 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $250.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.20 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $979.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.50 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

