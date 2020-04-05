263,898 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Adverum Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

