$356.45 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $356.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $338.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 41.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

