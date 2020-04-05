$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to post sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.46 million to $37.60 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $32.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $179.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $180.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE RUBI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.