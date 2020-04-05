3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $119,032.31 and approximately $15.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

