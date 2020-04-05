3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.