$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Kohl’s also reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $20.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.47%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

