41,500 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

