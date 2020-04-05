46,239 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 199,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ILPT stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

