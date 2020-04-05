4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $5,447.46 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

