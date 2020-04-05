$522.54 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $522.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.14 million and the lowest is $514.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $562.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Venator Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

