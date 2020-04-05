$55.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $55.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.59 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $58.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $253.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $260.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on New Age Beverages from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.