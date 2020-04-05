598,739 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,784,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Arista Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $81,360,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,743,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,270,973 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.