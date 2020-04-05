69,513 Shares in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of El Pollo LoCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

