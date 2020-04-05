$7.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce sales of $7.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 billion and the highest is $8.37 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $37.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.60 billion to $38.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,667,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tech Data by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after buying an additional 211,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,779,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $132.78 on Friday. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

