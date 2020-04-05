727,311 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 727,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,337,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $13,482,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

