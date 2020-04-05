$77.45 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report sales of $77.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $78.53 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $61.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $315.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.41 million to $323.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.08 million, with estimates ranging from $269.34 million to $335.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of BBCP opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

