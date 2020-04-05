$837.07 Million in Sales Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will report sales of $837.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.54 million and the highest is $840.60 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $833.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,148,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

