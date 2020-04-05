$88.06 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report $88.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the highest is $88.38 million. TrueCar posted sales of $85.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $341.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $345.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.89 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

