A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AOS opened at $35.87 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

