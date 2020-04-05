AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.