ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $22.78 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.