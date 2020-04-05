Absolute (ABS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,679.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market cap of $21,985.13 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Absolute has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00984730 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174803 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068918 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

