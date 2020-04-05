Abyss Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $239,976.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.04597506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Indodax, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, HitBTC, BitForex, YoBit, IDEX and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

