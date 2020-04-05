AC3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,649.72 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. AC3 has a total market cap of $160,649.72 and $74.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

